Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.08.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

