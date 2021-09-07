Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.