Rope ($ROPE) Price Tops $14.92 on Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $14.92 or 0.00032150 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $417,741.50 and $1,455.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00179502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.84 or 0.07201385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.08 or 0.99902009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00891367 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

