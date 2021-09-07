Rope ($ROPE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Rope has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $16.38 or 0.00032055 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $458,509.07 and $1,597.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

