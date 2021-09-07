Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Trading Up 2.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 115,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 283,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28.

About Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

