Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 5.9%

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.24. 1,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 350,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

