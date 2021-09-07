Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 75,888 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

