Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.66 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

