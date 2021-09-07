Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 2,921 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 2.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.46. 5,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.