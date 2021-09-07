Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of TSE:SKE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.92. 31,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$16.49.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.