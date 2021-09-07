Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:SKE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.92. 31,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.38). As a group, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

