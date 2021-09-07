Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 stock opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

