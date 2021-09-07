Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RDS-A has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

