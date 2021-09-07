Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Raised by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for about 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.86. 3,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,684. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.