Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

