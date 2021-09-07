Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 51.6% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $56,315.15 and $16.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

