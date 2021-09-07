Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Kimball International worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kimball International by 87.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 437,779 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 216,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kimball International by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kimball International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

