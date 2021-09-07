Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 33,537 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

