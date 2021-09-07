Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

