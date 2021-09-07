Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.11% of Koppers worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

