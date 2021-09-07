Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

