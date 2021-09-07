Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

