Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of WW International worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WW opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

