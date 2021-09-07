Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,179 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $398.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.57 and its 200 day moving average is $354.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

