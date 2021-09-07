Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,006 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.