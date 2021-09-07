Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Purchases 38,817 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,817 shares during the period. Geospace Technologies comprises 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.35% of Geospace Technologies worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,361,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

