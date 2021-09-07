SAFE DEAL Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $793,284.86 and approximately $66,654.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 833,871 coins and its circulating supply is 806,729 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

