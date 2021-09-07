SafeBlast Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $436,044.00 and $141,747.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.89 or 0.01422042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00567240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00338749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00034284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

