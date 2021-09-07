SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 20% against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $11,096.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

