SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $119.49 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $119.49 million and $53.65 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00041369 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003504 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

