Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target upped by analysts at Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The company had a trading volume of 103,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,882. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.33. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

