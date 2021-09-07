Safran (EPA:SAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.49

Safran SA (EPA:SAF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €117.49 ($138.22) and traded as low as €104.44 ($122.87). Safran shares last traded at €104.44 ($122.87), with a volume of 719,050 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.49.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

