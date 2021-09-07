SakeToken Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $10,709.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,161,872 coins and its circulating supply is 100,739,932 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

