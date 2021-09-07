Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.65 ($37.24).

SZG traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.44 ($36.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.41. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

