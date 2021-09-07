Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

