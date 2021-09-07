SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €2.06 ($2.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.66 ($150.19). 882,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €123.54 and its 200-day moving average is €115.68. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €138.48 ($162.92).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

