Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $947.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $947.00 and last traded at $947.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $928.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SARTF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $644.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.