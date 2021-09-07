Savix (SVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $223,529.36

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Savix has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. Savix has a market cap of $223,529.36 and approximately $5,332.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.