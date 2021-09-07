Scala Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $25,766.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

