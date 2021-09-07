Scala Market Capitalization Reaches $4.03 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $6,278.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00179502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.84 or 0.07201385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.08 or 0.99902009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00891367 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

