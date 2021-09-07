Scholtz & Company LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

