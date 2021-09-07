Scholtz & Company LLC Has $17.71 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,882.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,675.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,394.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

