Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.05. 52,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

