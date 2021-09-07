Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,330. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

