Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.08

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.08 and last traded at $158.03, with a volume of 3530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

