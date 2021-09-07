Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $429.70

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 422.06 ($5.51). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 6,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £178.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377.33.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

