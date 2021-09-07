SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Head-To-Head Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brightcove alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brightcove and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00 SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than SciPlay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.47 -$5.81 million $0.16 74.56 SciPlay $582.20 million 4.09 $20.90 million $0.86 21.62

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightcove beats SciPlay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.