ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,146.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $3,146.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,327,700 coins and its circulating supply is 37,644,089 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

