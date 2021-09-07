Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0054

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.36 million and $262,973.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

