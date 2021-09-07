Scrypta (LYRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,188.32

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $76,188.32 and approximately $70.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017936 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,910,549 coins and its circulating supply is 18,110,549 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

