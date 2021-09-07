SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $360.00

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $360.00 and last traded at $357.13, with a volume of 15093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

